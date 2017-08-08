Home
Sen. Wyden talks healthcare, fire season in Medford

Sen. Wyden talks healthcare, fire season in Medford

Economy Education Local Top Stories , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Senator Ron Wyden spent all day Monday in Southern Oregon, meeting with residents, students, and local leaders to discuss a number of topics.

The Senator covered everything from healthcare to fire season. In the morning, he started his rounds at a local assisted living center, talking to residents and staff about the future of insurance. Senator Wyden also asked the residents what would be helpful, as the fight over healthcare in Congress continues.

Around 11:30 a.m., he made his way over to Medford School District’s headquarters. He was greeted by students and staff to discuss summer meal options, and learning about programs that are available.

From nutrition to fire season, Senator Wyden then met with local agencies to discuss the current fires burning in Southern Oregon, as well as season predictions. The group also talked about the plans in place during the week of the total solar eclipse that’s happening on August 21st.

“There’s going to be an awful lot of people coming through Southern Oregon in the next few weeks,” Senator Wyden said. “And we’re going to have to do a lot of public education to make sure people understand what some of the risks are.”

With so many people expected to make their way to Oregon, officials say the risk of fires will increase. Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation are expected to have an added presence on all major roadways for the eclipse.

The Senator also stopped by our NBC5 Studios; the full Five on 5 interview is available here.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber produces and anchors the weekend broadcasts of NBC5 News at 6 and 11. She reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics