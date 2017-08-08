Sen. Wyden talks healthcare, fire season in Medford

Medford, Ore. — Senator Ron Wyden spent all day Monday in Southern Oregon, meeting with residents, students, and local leaders to discuss a number of topics.
The Senator covered everything from healthcare to fire season. In the morning, he started his rounds at a local assisted living center, talking to residents and staff about the future of insurance. Senator Wyden also asked the residents what would be helpful, as the fight over healthcare in Congress continues.
Around 11:30 a.m., he made his way over to Medford School District’s headquarters. He was greeted by students and staff to discuss summer meal options, and learning about programs that are available.
From nutrition to fire season, Senator Wyden then met with local agencies to discuss the current fires burning in Southern Oregon, as well as season predictions. The group also talked about the plans in place during the week of the total solar eclipse that’s happening on August 21st.
“There’s going to be an awful lot of people coming through Southern Oregon in the next few weeks,” Senator Wyden said. “And we’re going to have to do a lot of public education to make sure people understand what some of the risks are.”
With so many people expected to make their way to Oregon, officials say the risk of fires will increase. Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation are expected to have an added presence on all major roadways for the eclipse.
The Senator also stopped by our NBC5 Studios; the full Five on 5 interview is available here.