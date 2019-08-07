Home
Sen. Wyden visits MP 97 Fire

Sen. Wyden visits MP 97 Fire

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

CANYONVILLE, Ore – Senator Ron Wyden visited the Milepost 97 fire camp this afternoon. After receiving a briefing on the fire, he toured fire camp and headed to the fire lines.

Senator Wyden thanked the crews for their quick efforts and said help for funding is on the way through ending fire borrowing.

“We followed this and there was a fear that both in term of people and homes and treasures there would have been huge losses and these folks prevented that,” Sen. Wyden said.

Sen. Wyden stressed that better forest fire prevention efforts are coming. He said he will continue to push for laws regarding fuels management and active, aggressive forest management.  He believes that will help future fire seasons in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »