Sen. Wyden visits MP 97 Fire

CANYONVILLE, Ore – Senator Ron Wyden visited the Milepost 97 fire camp this afternoon. After receiving a briefing on the fire, he toured fire camp and headed to the fire lines.
Senator Wyden thanked the crews for their quick efforts and said help for funding is on the way through ending fire borrowing.
“We followed this and there was a fear that both in term of people and homes and treasures there would have been huge losses and these folks prevented that,” Sen. Wyden said.
Sen. Wyden stressed that better forest fire prevention efforts are coming. He said he will continue to push for laws regarding fuels management and active, aggressive forest management. He believes that will help future fire seasons in Southern Oregon.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.