Senator Wyden kicks off town hall series in Medford

Medford, Ore. — Senator Ron Wyden was in Medford on Thursday, kicking off a series of town halls across the state.
The senator is making stops in five Oregon counties, starting in the Rogue Valley. His town hall in Medford started at 1:30 pm at Central Medford High School.
Senator wyden took questions from the audience regarding forestry, education, and affordable housing.
“I stayed on the budget committee pretty much solely in order to work in two areas that relates to public funds, one is section eight, our money for public housing, the second is trying to secure adequate funds for the homeless,” Sen. Wyden said.
NBC5 News streamed the entire town hall on our KOBI-TV NBC5 Facebook page. You can watch the whole video here.
Senator Wyden also visited Grants Pass on Thursday night. He will hold the following town halls later this week:
- Friday, Feb. 23, MARION COUNTY: 9:30 am, McNary High School auditorium 595 Chemawa Rd N, Keizer
- Saturday, Feb. 24, WASCO COUNTY: Noon, Oregon Veterans’ Home, 700 Veterans Dr, The Dalles
- Saturday, Feb. 24, HOOD RIVER COUNTY: 3:30pm, Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd, Hood River