Sewage goes into Rogue River

Grants Pass, Ore., — More than 7,000 gallons of sewage went into the Rogue River Saturday.
Power outages in Grants Pass throughout the night caused pumps to fail at the water restoration plant, and the backup generator didn’t turn on.
“It’s not good, it’s something we strive to never do. Instances like this are unfortunate, and we do everything we can to make sure it never happens.” said the plant’s superintendent, Gary Brelinski.
Brelinksi says the river was pumping more than 90,000 gallons of water per second at the time, so even if you were at the river, you wouldn’t have noticed anything.
The plant is looking into why the pumps and generator failed.