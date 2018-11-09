Shady Cove councilor resigns amid recall vote

A recall vote in Shady Cove will not go forward after the subject of that effort resigned.
City officials confirmed Thursday that Shady Cove Councilor Linda Kristich announced her resignation.
The organizer of the recall effort claimed Kristich was representing her own interests.
In a statement provided to Shady Cove Residents before she announced her resignation, Councilor Kristich seemed willing to fight for her position saying she is protecting the interests of the people, and has fought against insider tactics.
It’s unclear at this time what the next steps will be for filling the seat on city council.