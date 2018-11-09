Wildfire rips through community of Paradise, California

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. – A fast-moving wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in northern California
The Camp Fire was first reported at 6:51 a.m. on November 8 in the area of Camp Creek Road and Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon. At the time, it was estimated to be about 10 acres.
The fire started at a time when the area was under a Red Flag Warning, a state of heightened alert due to fire-friendly conditions.
Less than an hour after the Camp Fire was reported, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Pulga due to the fire.
At 8:02 a.m., the Camp Fire ballooned to 100 acres as dozens of resources from throughout California were dispatched to the area.
Evacuation orders continued to be issued for new zones in the following hours.
By Thursday, the growing wildfire destroyed several hundred structures in Paradise, California. CAL FIRE said most of the community was destroyed.
As of 7:15 a.m., the Camp Fire was estimated to be 70,000 acres and was 5% contained.