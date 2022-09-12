Showers fall on Van Meter fire overnight, crews to take advantage of favorable weather Monday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — Remnants of tropical storm Kay in southern California fell over the Van Meter fire in Klamath Falls overnight, providing a slight relief for firefighters going into this week.

The fire, burning on Stukel Mountain since September 7th, is 2,539 acres and 40% contained. So far, two homes and seven other structures were confirmed destroyed.

Officials say crews will take advantage of the higher humidity and wet fuels for mop up operations near the flames. Cooler conditions and a chance of more storms are forecasted.

There was no new growth outside the exiting perimeter.

“Significant mop-up has been completed around the homes in the fire area. Crews are continuing to monitor and patrol around the homes checking for hot spots.” Van Meter fire officials said in their daily update on Monday.

Traffic near the fire is open, but residents are asked to be cautious of ongoing operations. BLM lands in the area remained closed for the time being.

The Red Cross evacuation shelter at the Klamath County fairgrounds is closed. Latest evacuation information can be found on the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or by calling 541-205-9730

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This remains a developing story, and more details will be released as it becomes available.