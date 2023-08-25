Six Rivers Complex fire threatening Redwood National Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – A fire in the Six Rivers Complex might threaten Redwood National Park, in Northern California.

The ‘Lost Fire’ in Humboldt County, is burning at over 500 acres with 0% containment.

It is mostly affecting some of the smaller redwoods in the park but some old growth has already been affected.

Fire crews are working to ensure that it doesn’t spread to any more of the older, bigger trees that the park is known for.

Multiple agencies are responding: Six Rivers National Forest, Cal Fire and Green Diamond Resource Company.

The Redwood and National State Park Services tell us, that they aren’t too worried that the scenic areas are going to be affected but want to remain vigilant.

NSP’s Leonel Arguello said, “those high valued trails, those high valued locations that you may have come to visit in this beautiful park, are not currently threatened. It’s in a location where we think we can get it contained, before it spreads a little further afield, but I think we’re in good shape.”

They expect that higher humidity from the coast will help them control the flames.

They also say that redwood trees do have some adaptations to fires but says that containment is still a priority due to other things at risk from the fire, like the condor species that live there.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.