Small business grants now available

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon small businesses who are affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for new grants.
The assistance is called SO CARES COVID-19 Small Business Grants; businesses in both Jackson and Josephine County are eligible to apply. Southern Oregon Regional Economic Development is accepting applications starting Friday for Jackson Co.and Saturday for Josephine Co.
Over $2 million is set aside to help Jackson Co. Over $1 million can go towards Josephine Co. businesses.
The organization is accepting applications until December 29 or until it runs out of funding. Click HERE to apply.
