Oregon lawmakers aren’t the only ones urging Gov. Brown for special session

SALEM, Ore. – Stable Homes for Oregon Families is a coalition helping solve the housing crisis within the state. Friday the coalition held a virtual meeting urging Gov. Kate Brown to call a special session. It hopes that Oregon lawmakers will extend the Eviction Moratorium that ends December 31st.
“COVID-19 is not ending on December 31st, the local and national Eviction Moratoriums protect both individuals and communities. Extending the Eviction Moratorium will save lives. Loss of housing can and will increase COVID-19 illness and death,” said Public Health Director, Jessica Guernsey for Multnomah Co.
Oregon Rep. Julie Fahey has proposed an extension to help renters through June of next year. Under the proposal, it would also provide some tenants with monetary assistance with COVID-19 related hardships.
In Governor Brown’s Press Conference Friday she said she’s open to calling a special session but didn’t have a solid yes or no answer.
