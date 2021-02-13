Home
So. Oregon Head Start hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Southern Oregon Head Start, began vaccinating its staff Friday in a drive-through event.

The local early childhood development center works to transition children to Kindergarten.

The Moderna vaccine was available to all staff and community partners.

It was distributed by a nurse on staff.

“Of course the more folks we get vaccinated the more we’re really going to provide for a healthier environment and keep everyone safe,” says Katherine Clayton with Head Start.

Southern Oregon Head Start said it vaccinated around 50 people.

The next dose will be given out on March 12th.

