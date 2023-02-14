SOU food pantry seeing dramatic increase in demand

Posted by Jenna King February 13, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. —Southern Oregon University says it’s seeing a dramatic increase in demand at its food pantry.

This month is SOU’s annual February Food Drive and organizers say it couldn’t come at a better time. Students can come and get up to ten items once each week.

Since the summer of 2022, its seen over a thousand visits to the student food pantry. The on-campus pantry has nearly been emptied because of the high need.

“The food pantry helps them get through the week when it’s hard for them to get to the grocery store and their food budget for the week has been used and it helps with supplemental food so that they can have more brain power to get through the week,” said organizer, Jill Schmedstad.

The pantry is open to all SOU students from 10 to 4 Monday through Thursday and 10 to 1 each Friday.

If you’d like to donate you can do that here.

Jenna King
