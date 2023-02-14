Tickets available for Jackson County Fair and Concert

CENTRAL POINT, Or. – Fair and concert tickets for this summer’s Jackson County Fair will be available soon.

Tickets are on sale Tuesday morning at 8 am.

You can buy concert tickets for Granger Smith Official, Clint Black, I Am The King Michael Jackson Experience and Flo Rida.

The fair is on July 12th through the 16th.

“As time starts to roll out, we will be talking about the ground acts that we will have during the fair, new things people can come and see. Of course we will talk about great food and all the fun things that will come along with the Jackson County fair as we get just a little bit closer”, said Helen Baker, Jackson County Expo.

There will also be free Sunday admission for everyone.

Visit attheexpo.com for more details.