SOU starting new school year with remote learning

ASHLAND, Ore. —Southern Oregon University is starting off the upcoming school year with remote classes.
A university spokesperson confirmed it with NBC5 News Friday.
We’re told SOU will be fully remote until October 12th.
This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in southern Oregon.
