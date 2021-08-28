Home
SOU starting new school year with remote learning

ASHLAND, Ore. —Southern Oregon University is starting off the upcoming school year with remote classes.

A university spokesperson confirmed it with NBC5 News Friday.

We’re told SOU will be fully remote until October 12th.

This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in southern Oregon.

