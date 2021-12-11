South Medford H.S. teacher arrested, charged with sex abuse

MEDFORD, Ore. — A South Medford High School teacher is arrested, after police say he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Medford Police Department says they became aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and SMHS teacher, 26-year-old Tyler Cienfuegos, on December 8th. The Medford School District was notified and police say he was immediately placed on administrative leave.

After an investigation, MPD says Cienfuegos was arrested without incident on Dec. 10. He is being held in the Jackson County Jail, charged with eight counts of Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree, five counts of Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree and ten counts of Contributing to a Sexual Delinquency of a Minor. His bail is set at $135,000.

Detectives say they have no information to suggest there are other victims at this time. If you have any information, contact MPD at 541-770-4783.