South Medford senior receives “prestigious & competitive” scholarship from OSU

MEDFORD, Ore — A South Medford High School senior received a distinguished $40,000 presidential scholarship from Oregon State University for academics and involvement in the community.
Yosalin Arenas’ helped coordinate various campaigns like coronavirus guidelines with the Medford School District. She advocated for racial justice and reopening schools with state leaders and councils.
“Yosalin has been a strong advocate for her fellow students at SMHS and districtwide,” The district shared on its Facebook Thursday. ” A local and statewide representative of the Latinx community, and even an advocate at the state level for equity and COVID-related education policies and procedures.”
Arenas received emails inviting her to join various different committees. She says it was important to her to give back.
“For me it was something that really astounded me because I never thought I could be in a position like that,” Arenas said. “Especially as a Latina woman, a lot of times we dont really get those opportunities in those positions.”
Oregon State awards a select number of prospective students for the scholarship. Arenas plans to attend college and continue to fight for people and change in her community.
“We have a lot to bring to our communities and that’s what I hope to be working with in the future,” Arenas said. “I want to work with youth, and I want to make a change in everyone’s life even in the smallest way possible.”
Anthony Carter is a reporter for KOBI. Follow on Twitter: @acarter_TV
Facebook: www.facebook.com/anthonyicarter