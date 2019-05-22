Southern Oregon special election results

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It was close, but ultimately Grants Pass voters decided against a motor vehicle fuel tax.
As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, preliminary results show 51.33% of voters were against the tax.
Supporters of Measure 17-91 wanted to introduce a 3-cent per gallon tax which would go toward street preservation and maintenance needs, replacing the current transportation utility fee. It’s estimated such a measure could bring in just under $1.5 million dollars a year.
24 other cities in Oregon have a gas tax, including Phoenix and Brookings in Southern Oregon.
——————–
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Voters in Central Point passed a Jackson County bond measure to fund key items for schools, with more than 57% in favor.
The Central Point School District said Measure 15-185 would provide money for improved safety as well as repair and update facilities to improve learning spaces for students.
Evans Valley Fire District 6 asked residents it protects to consider a 5-year tax levy, which failed Tuesday.
The proposal would have allowed the department to hire three full-time firefighters/EMTs. As of May 21, 2019 they had just two paid firefighters with 14 volunteers.
The tax levy was proposed to cost 97 cents-per-$1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
—————
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Voters in Curry County passed a 7% tax on hotels, BNBs and campgrounds.
The tax would impact all lodging in the county with the exception of the incorporated cities of Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings.
The money is earmarked for the fairgrounds, tourism projects, the sheriff’s office, and a small slice for county administration.
It’s estimated the tax could bring in about $900,000 each year.
You can see full election results here.
NBC5 News anchor and reporter Kristina Zagame is from Boston, Massachusetts. She comes to us from KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri where she was the evening anchor and executive producer.
Kristina received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina. She spent a summer interning for an international online magazine in Santiago, Chile. She also covered Hurricane Maria relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Kristina loves exploring, dancing and live music.