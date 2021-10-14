Home
Southern Oregon University holding open forum for presidential finalists

ASHLAND, Ore — Southern Oregon University will be bringing in five of its presidential finalists to campus throughout the month of October.

Current West Virginia University at Parkersburg President, Chris Gilmer, will be touring the Ashland and Medford campus this Thursday and Friday. The school says Gilmer had prior stints at Alcorn State University’s Vicksburg Campus, and Adams State University.

“We are hoping that not only our campus community, but the entire SOU community and its partners throughout the Rogue Valley will get involved in this process and see these candidates,” said Danny Santos, chair of the SOU Board of Trustees and of the search committee.“ We will be seeking valuable feedback from all who engage in these two-day visits, and that input will be very important in the board’s decision-making process.”

Each of the finalists will have their chance to visit the campuses for two days. The dates are: Oct. 14-15; Oct. 18-19; Oct. 21-22; Oct. 25-26; and Oct. 27-28.

Community members will be able to meet Gilmer and ask questions on Thursday October 14th at 3:15 p.m. The in-person forum will be held in room 151 of the science building on SOU’s main campus in Ashland.

The forum will also be available via ZOOM. The link can be here: SOU Presidential Search

