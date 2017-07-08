Medford, Ore.- The Rogue District Council of St. Vincent De Paul needs your help.
It says if it doesn’t get more volunteers it may have to reduce its hours. The Rogue District Council of St.Vincent De Paul has been serving those in need since 1982. It’s an organization that functions entirely thanks to volunteers. But recently volunteer numbers have dropped.
And fewer volunteers means fewer services.
In the thrift store alone the organization needs 100 volunteers a week. If people don’t step up St. Vincent De Paul may need to reduce the number of days the store is open. And that means less income for other St. Vincent services.
The store isn’t the only place St. Vincent needs help. The Urban Rest Stop is also in need of volunteers for things as easy as folding towels and cleaning showers.
And while St.Vincent is a Catholic based organization, you don’t have to be Catholic to help. All you need is a desire to help and some time.
If you’re interested in volunteering to help serve the over 60,000 a year that come through St.Vincent its simple- you apply in their office or online.
St.Vincent De Paul needs your help!
Medford, Ore.- The Rogue District Council of St. Vincent De Paul needs your help.