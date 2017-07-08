Lawsuit dismissed concerning Ashland exclusion zones

Ashland, Ore. — A case challenging Ashland’s exclusion zone has been dismissed. The lawsuit claimed the zone infringes on people’s right to assemble. The current rules say, if you commit three offenses in the downtown area within six months – you can be banned.
The Jackson County Circuit Court threw out the case for lack of legal grounds. A judge decided the people who filed the case weren’t directly affected by the issue. Ashland’s city attorney wasn’t available for comment.
Medford recently enacted a similar exclusion zone. It’s bordered by Bear Creek, Oakdale Avenue, 6th Street, and 10th Street.
NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.
Leave a Comment: