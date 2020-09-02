State agencies team up to launch suicide prevention program for school districts

MEDFORD, Ore. — State agencies are teaming up to launch suicide prevention and wellness programs for Oregon school districts.
The Oregon Health Authority and Department of Education are partnering with Lines for Life, a regional nonprofit dedicated to preventing substance abuse and suicide.
The OHA said the program is designed to support districts in implementing evidence-based and racial equity-centered suicide prevention policies and plans.
“It’s really an all-hands-on-deck kind of operation,” said Lines for Life CEO Dwight Holton, “where we’ve got everyone in their communities who’s ready, willing and able to help make schools safer, working together.”
Portland-based Lines for Life is now hiring suicide prevention and wellness coordinators across the state to help connect the dots in prevention policy to best serve students and their families.
If you’re interested in applying, visit their website linesforlife.org
