State politicians receives subpoenas for walk-out

SALEM, OR. – The legislative walk-out continues in Salem Tuesday. Republicans say they won’t return to the Capitol for the legislative session unless the controversial Cap and Trade bill is referred to voters.
Republican State Representative Kim Wallan is among the lawmakers who walked out. She is also among the lawmakers, House Democrats announced they would subpoena last week. The civil subpoenas order absent house members to appear before the committee on rules this Thursday.
“I am not planning to show up. We will be taking the position legally that the subpoenas were not delivered properly,” State Representative Wallan said.
Wallan says the subpoenas must be hand delivered to each person and these were delivered by mail.
Democrats continue to demand Republicans get back to work.
In a release Monday, Democratic House Speaker, Tina Kotek wrote, “We will not be part of closed-door negotiations or last-minute deals. We will not pick and choose which bills will live and which bills will die. Once again, we urge the absent Republicans to return to the Capitol and make their voices heard by voting rather than continuing this government shutdown.”
