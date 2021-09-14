State Rep. Pam Marsh set to hold virtual forum highlighting progress made since Almeda Fire

The forum, dubbed ‘Our Path to Recovery’, will provide residents with a review of the progress made this past year and growth still to come.
Other local leaders will speak at the forum, including the mayors of Talent and Phoenix, Brent Barry [the Phoenix-Talent School District Superintendent], and several leaders of advocacy and community services.
“[We thought it would be good] to pull the critical partners who have been at this work, day in and day out over the course of the past year, who have been working on recovery to give us a frontline report. What’s happened, what have we checked off during the past year,” said Rep. Marsh.
The virtual forum takes place tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. You can find more information and attend by clicking this link.
