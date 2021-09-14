Home
Trees from Almeda Fire being repurposed to restore local fish habitat

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Fish habitats in the Rogue Valley are being restored with trees that burned in the Almeda Fire.

Assistant District Fish Biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Ryan Battleson, says burned logs were moved from a trailer park in Phoenix to the Upper Rogue Basin.

He says steelhead and coho salmon tend to populate heavily there.

“I see this as an area that was just decimated from wildfire and to be able to bring those logs to a site that we are trying to restore and rehabilitate and create some good things for our native wildlife and fish… it’s been really cool,” said Battleson.

The habitat they’re trying to rehabilitate is currently hot and shallow.

The logs will help slow down the water, provide shade, and create deep pools of water for the fish to re-populate in.

