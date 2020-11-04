Status of Oregon State Measures 107, 108, 109, 110

SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians had four different state ballot measures to consider this fall.
The numbers below are from preliminary election results. Data could change as more votes are counted.
If passed, Oregon Measure 107 would amend the Oregon State Constitution, allowing the state to pass laws limiting political campaign contributions. Those contributions would have to be disclosed and political campaign ads would have to show who paid for them. Preliminary numbers show the measure has 77% percent of the vote.
Oregon Measure 108 would increase cigarette taxes by $2 per-pack and $1 per-cigar. A new tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vapes would also be put in place. It’s estimated the measure would increase state revenue by over $111 million through 2021. 90% percent of the revenue from the taxes would support the Oregon Health Plan and other medical assistance programs. At the time this article was published, the cigarette tax measure appears it has 67% of Oregonians voting in favor of the increase.
Oregon Measure 109 would allow the manufacture, delivery, and administration of “psilocybin,” a psychoactive compound found in certain types of mushrooms that recently labeled by the FDA as a “breakthrough therapy” for severe depression. Psilocybin is currently a federally-controlled substance, listed in the same class as heroin and LSD. If the measure passes, there would be a two-year development period at supervised and licensed facilities. A fund would be established for administration and an advisory board to oversee the development. However, there would be no financial impact on state funds. According to preliminary results released at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 57% of Oregon voters approve.
Oregon Measure 110 would provide statewide addiction recovery services. It would also reclassify possession of certain drugs from a misdemeanor or felony to “Class E” violations. That’s typically a $100 fin or a completed health assessment, depending on criminal history. All marijuana tax revenue above $11.25 million would fund recovery centers. If passed, the measure would also reduce marijuana tax revenue for other uses. At the time this article was published, the majority of Oregon voters agreed with the measure, with 60% of the vote.