Students get free shoes for the holidays

Medford, Ore.– Thursday Jackson Elementary school’s gym turned into a special holiday shop that even Santa approved of.
Sneakers and snow boots, all hand picked by the students and given to them for free.
“I get new shoes,” exclaimed Julia, a first grader who picked out pink and black sneakers.
“They are so thankful and excited,” said Jim Frings, a volunteer from Remax Platinum in Medford. “They really cant believe it.”
Frings was just one of the many volunteers that helped the kids get fitted for their new shoes.
One by one each student had a chance to pick their favorite pair, with the wide selection made possible though fundraising done by Compassion Highway Project and it’s founder Melissa Mayne.
“The kids were coming to school without shoes or duct taping them together,” says Mayne.
Once she heard some teachers were dipping into their own pockets to provide shoes for students in need, she stepped in imploring the help of dozens of local businesses to pitch in.