Home
Students get free shoes for the holidays

Students get free shoes for the holidays

Education Local News Top Stories Video

Medford, Ore.– Thursday Jackson Elementary school’s gym turned into a special holiday shop that even Santa approved of.

Sneakers and snow boots, all hand picked by the students and given to them for free.

“I get new shoes,” exclaimed Julia, a first grader who picked out pink and black sneakers.

“They are so thankful and excited,” said Jim Frings, a volunteer from Remax Platinum in Medford. “They really cant believe it.”

Frings was just one of the many volunteers that helped the kids get fitted for their new shoes.

One by one each student had a chance to pick their favorite pair, with the wide selection made possible though fundraising done by Compassion Highway Project and it’s founder Melissa Mayne.

“The kids were coming to school without shoes or duct taping them together,” says Mayne.

Once she heard some teachers were dipping into their own pockets to provide shoes for students in need, she stepped in imploring the help of dozens of local businesses to pitch in.

Taelor Rian

NBC5 News at Sunrise anchor Taelor Rian was born near Los Angeles, California but spent most of her childhood in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated with a Journalism degree from Biola University in La Mirada, California.

Before joining the NBC5 News team, she was an anchor and reporter for JUCEtv, an international faith based entertainment network. There she had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Judd, Rosario Dawson and Emma Watson. Before that she was a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. Taelor also interned at KABC and Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Taelor loves cooking up new recipes, rooting for her favorite NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and trying out Do It Yourself crafting projects.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics