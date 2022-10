MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Superior Athletic Club hosted its first community wellness fair this Monday.

Nearly two dozen community partners, local businesses and vendors participated.

People visited their booths, asked questions and learned about creating healthy lifestyle choices.

The club also showcased their new and updated classes as well as their health and community partners.

Superior Athletic Club has been locally owned and operated since 1978 and has three locations in the Rogue valley.