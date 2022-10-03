26 Veterans return to Oregon after trip to Washington DC

MEDFORD, Ore.– 26 Veterans returned to Oregon after a free trip to Washington DC through Honor Flight of Oregon.

The veterans visited war memorials and each military branch’s museum.

The group even got a visit from Southern Oregon Congressman Cliff Bentz, who thanked them for their service.

Four veterans got to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Honor Flight of Oregon’s founder said it was an emotional moment for the group.

Founder Gail Yakopatz said, “I think when they get a little bit of the history behind the ceremony, how our country went out of their way to bring their fallen brothers home, I think it was quite moving for all of them.”

Many of the guardians who went with the veterans on the trip, want to volunteer for future trips.

If you want to get involved with the charity, the link to Honor Flight of Oregon’s website is here.