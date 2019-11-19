Tacks found on Ashland trail

ASHLAND, Ore. — Hikers were concerned Monday after tracks were found on an Ashland trail.
The Ashland Woodlands and Trails Association said they were found on a ditch trail near Grandview Drive. A resident turned them into Ashland Public Works and filed a report with Ashland Police.
APD Chief Tighe O’Meara said while it doesn’t happen often, both hikers and bikers always need to be on the lookout. “This highlights that but it’s nothing new,” O’Meara said. “We should all just need to be aware of our surroundings and take the necessary precautions.”
This isn’t the first time a trail has potentially been sabotaged. Back in 2012, a former Jackson County Psychiatrist tampered with trails used for mountain miking, running wire to catch bikers wheels. Three people were injured.
APD said they’re not sure how the tacks got there and there’s no word on whether it was done on purpose.
