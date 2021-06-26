Home
Talent Irrigation District to refill canal Monday following shutoff

TALENT, Ore — The Talent Irrigation District will start refilling canals next Monday after a brief shutdown.

The letter says the canals need to restart slowly to prevent canal failures. Its a process that can take several days.

Due to the recent rains and severe drought in the Rogue Basin, the irrigation system was shutdown since June 15th.

“If you are located on a pressure line, please do not open any valves without first talking to your ditch rider,” T.I.D. said in the notice. “If people start irrigating before the pressure line is charged, it takes a much longer period of time to get the lines completely charged and ready for use.”

 

 

