Talent photographer wants to help families recreate photos lost in Almeda fire

TALENT, Or.- Losing photos in a fire means losing irreplaceable memories, but one Talent photographer wants to help families remake those invaluable items.

“While I was evacuating the first thing I grabbed was my family photos,” photographer Stacy Gokey told us.

Gokey knows first-hand the terror and loss of the Almeda fire.

“I’ve been saying that your house isn’t a home without community around it, and to see this devastation around you, it feels like your family lost something.”

Now, she wants to help give back in the way she knows best- from behind the camera.

Gokey is offering free family photos to those who lost photographs in the fire.

“We’re gonna set up dates and time blocks, and get as many people as we can in March, April, May…I mean, until it’s done.”

She considers herself lucky to have her house still standing and wants to pay it forward.

“Being able to give people those memories again or giving them hope or having a photo of survival I think is really important.”

You can set up an appointment to retake and remake lost photos with Gokey by emailing her directly at [email protected]

