Talent truck stop officially opens

Talent, Ore. — A new Rogue Valley truck stop opened on Friday.
It’s on the grounds of the old Talent truck stop along West Valley View Road.
According to the owner of the property, there were environmental issues in the past. but those have been fixed.
He says the Department of Environmental Quality gave the company permission to open the new truck stop.
Now the company is waiting on a traffic study.
When that comes in, the owner plans to develop an entire travel center.
“We’ll be having a convenient store, a restaurant with a couple of food franchises in it — diesel lines, gas lines — so it will be a full-fledged travel center,” truck stop owner, Sam Soniminde, said.
The owner says he plans to hire employees from the Talent area.
They’re currently searching for 12, and will eventually need 100 more for the travel center.
