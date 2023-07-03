‘Tunnel 5 Fire’ grows to over 500 acres in Skamania County, Washington

UNDERWOOD, Wash. (KGW) — The Tunnel 5 Fire, a wildfire burning in timber and brush near the small town of Underwood in southeast Skamania County, Washington, grew to 533 acres overnight and destroyed “several structures,” the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders in a two-mile radius around the fire (see evacuation orders map) remain in place Monday, fire officials said. On Sunday, authorities said the fire was threatening about 100 structures. The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

State Route 14 is closed in both directions across a 10-mile stretch near Drano Lake to Underwood.

The fire, which started Sunday morning around 11:20 a.m. and grew quickly due to extreme terrain and hot, windy conditions, is burning across the Columbia River from Hood River in Oregon.

The fire mostly stayed within the perimeter set by firefighters Sunday night, but did experience moderate growth on the west, according to the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team 1 (SEWAIMT).

Fire crews from multiple agencies continue to focus on keeping the fire maintained to an area “east of Drano Lake, south of the east/west portion of Cook-Underwood Road, west of the north/south portion of Cook-Underwood Road, and north of the Columbia River,” SEWAIMT said. Air assets have been deployed, utilizing both water from the Columbia River, and fire retardant.

A evacuee center was set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington, where the Red Cross is on site. Evacuees, some with horses and dogs, spent the night at the evacuee center Sunday night.

“We have a lady with a couple of horses,” said Jane Burke of Red Cross. “So we got them set up and we got some hay.”

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources under the Washington State Fire Resources Mobilization Plan at the request of the Skamania County Fire District 3 commissioner.

Multiple agencies responded Sunday, including Skamania County Fire District 3, Skamania County Fire District 1, Klickitat County Fire District 3, White Salmon Fire, Department of Natural Resources, and United States Forest Service.

Evacuations

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders were issued for a two-mile radius around the fire Sunday and remain in place Monday. Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations are in place for Klickitat County, east of the fire.