Home
Teen ejected in rollover crash after prom party

Teen ejected in rollover crash after prom party

Local Top Stories , , ,

Central Point, Ore. —  The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the serious one-car crash, that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies say multiple calls of a rollover crash came in just after 3 a.m., on the 1800 block of Old Stage road. Witnesses say a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria  was passing other vehicles in no-pass zones, and driving fast in the area, with at least five young occupants inside.

Deputies say the car left the road, and hit a pole before rolling. One 15-year old boy was ejected from the car, and landed underneath it. His condition isn’t known.

Another 16 year old boy reportedly left the scene of the crash, and went to the hospital for treatment. Police believe a teenage girl may have left as well, to avoid contact with officers.

The driver, James Peters, 19, was cited for DUII, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person. Deputies say he showed signs of being impaired by marijuana.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics