Teen ejected in rollover crash after prom party

Central Point, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the serious one-car crash, that happened early Sunday morning.
Deputies say multiple calls of a rollover crash came in just after 3 a.m., on the 1800 block of Old Stage road. Witnesses say a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria was passing other vehicles in no-pass zones, and driving fast in the area, with at least five young occupants inside.
Deputies say the car left the road, and hit a pole before rolling. One 15-year old boy was ejected from the car, and landed underneath it. His condition isn’t known.
Another 16 year old boy reportedly left the scene of the crash, and went to the hospital for treatment. Police believe a teenage girl may have left as well, to avoid contact with officers.
The driver, James Peters, 19, was cited for DUII, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person. Deputies say he showed signs of being impaired by marijuana.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.