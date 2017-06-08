Home
Ten year old Klamath Falls girl recovering from dog attack

Ten year old Klamath Falls girl recovering from dog attack

Local Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A young girl from Klamath Falls continues her recovery at a Portland hospital, after being severely injured in a dog attack a week ago.

Ten year old Alyssa Stevens was playing in a neighbor’s back yard with four Mastiff dogs, when one or more of the dogs attacked her.

Alyssa’s father Darryn Stevens explained her injuries. “She has a very traumatic scalp injury, she has a punctured lung, there was a very large wound in her chest cavity.”

Darryn Stevens said Alyssa is still a long way from out of the woods.  “She’s holding her own right now.  She’s got a long road ahead of her.”

The attack happened on Thursday evening of last week at a home on Shasta Way.

“I like to consider myself fairly well put together in stressful situations,” said Stevens. “But that was beyond me.”

A GoFundMe page (www.gofundme.com/3vqgg2g ) has been set up to help with Alyssa’s medical expenses.

Darryn Stevens says his daughter is getting the best of care.

“I really have a shout out for the trauma team at Sky Lakes,” said Stevens. “And the team at Doernbecher, they are second to none.”

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the attack.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics