Ten year old Klamath Falls girl recovering from dog attack

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A young girl from Klamath Falls continues her recovery at a Portland hospital, after being severely injured in a dog attack a week ago.
Ten year old Alyssa Stevens was playing in a neighbor’s back yard with four Mastiff dogs, when one or more of the dogs attacked her.
Alyssa’s father Darryn Stevens explained her injuries. “She has a very traumatic scalp injury, she has a punctured lung, there was a very large wound in her chest cavity.”
Darryn Stevens said Alyssa is still a long way from out of the woods. “She’s holding her own right now. She’s got a long road ahead of her.”
The attack happened on Thursday evening of last week at a home on Shasta Way.
“I like to consider myself fairly well put together in stressful situations,” said Stevens. “But that was beyond me.”
A GoFundMe page (www.gofundme.com/3vqgg2g ) has been set up to help with Alyssa’s medical expenses.
Darryn Stevens says his daughter is getting the best of care.
“I really have a shout out for the trauma team at Sky Lakes,” said Stevens. “And the team at Doernbecher, they are second to none.”
No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the attack.