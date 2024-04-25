The 47th annual Medford Rod and Custom Show is this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re looking for some fun weekend plans, you’re in luck.

Better Car Shows is presenting its 47th annual Medford Rod and Custom Show this Saturday and Sunday at Medford’s Rogue X event center. The show has previously taken place in Roseburg and at the Jackson County Expo, but this will be one of the biggest events yet at Rogue X.

Founder of Better Car Shows, Rich Wilson, says there will be about 300 cars both inside and outside the building.

There will also be food trucks, vendors, and a charity auction that benefits shop classes at local high schools.

Wilson says he’s expecting anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 people to come out for the event. The show will of course feature classic cars, but also muscle cars, and wildly modified cars. Wilson says there’s something for everyone.

Celebrity guests will also be in attendance. Custom car legend John D’Agostino will be presenting his prestigious Crystal Award, and international car builder Oz Welch will be featuring a special car for only the second time. Wilson says every car will receive an award, but there are 32 different classes of awards available.

“It’s a toss up whether getting the Best of Show, which is a $1,000 cash prize, is that actually better than getting the prestigious Crystal Award? That depends on who you talk to,” Wilson said.

The show takes place Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 901 Rossanley Drive in Medford.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $15. Seniors and Veterans will receive a discount, and kids under 12 get in for free. For more information, visit bettercarshows.com.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.