The Southern Oregon Home Show is back

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The 40th Annual Southern Oregon Home Show is happening the first weekend of May at the EXPO. More than 100-local businesses are giving guests a look into what is new and fun for homes, offices, yards, and gardens.

Attendees can also get in touch with realtors and construction companies for any current or future home projects. This year there is also a beer garden with live music from local artists.

“People have a lot of differed things that they have been putting off for the last couple of years and now they are ready to do something, so this is really great they can take their to-do list, all the things they have been holding off on for the last couple years and come and talk to the experts and figure out what they’re going to do,” said Brad Bennington, Executive Officer of Builders Association of Southern Oregon.

Bennington says he is thankful for all the event sponsors and the EXPO staff. The home show wraps up May 8th and goes from 10 am to 4 pm. And because it’s mother’s day all moms can enjoy the show for free.