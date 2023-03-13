Three GP schools placed on secure

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Three Grants Pass Schools were placed on secure by Grants Pass Police Monday.

A spokesperson for the school district says Grants Pass High School, South Middle School, and North Middle School were placed on secure this afternoon.

The district says police gave the go-ahead to release students at the end of the day.

The district says it’s waiting on additional information from police.

The reason for the secure is currently unknown.

NBC5 will update this article as information became available.