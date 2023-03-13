Three GP schools placed on secure

Posted by Jenna King March 13, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Three Grants Pass Schools were placed on secure by Grants Pass Police Monday.

A spokesperson for the school district says Grants Pass High School, South Middle School, and North Middle School were placed on secure this afternoon.

The district says police gave the go-ahead to release students at the end of the day.

The district says it’s waiting on additional information from police.

The reason for the secure is currently unknown.

NBC5 will update this article as information became available.

Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
