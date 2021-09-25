Home
Three minors arrested after altercation, shooting in Yreka

YREKA, Calif — Three minors are facing murder and assault charges after a shooting in Yreka Thursday afternoon.

Yreka Police Department says it responded to the 300 block of N. Oregon St. just after 1 p.m. Officers say a man was riding his motorcycle when he got into an argument with the minors.

A fight ensued and a gun fell onto the ground. YPD says one of the minors is accused of picking up the gun and shooting the man in the torso.

The man was rushed to Fairchild Medical Center in serious condition.

Police Chief Mark Gilman says the minor who allegedly shot the man has been charged with attempted murder. Two other minors were also arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

The case remains under investigation and YPD says additional charges are pending.

