Three Rivers SD considers four-day school week

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Across the country, more schools are shifting to four-day school weeks. Those changes could be coming to Three Rivers School District.
The district said they’re exploring the impacts of potentially moving to a four-day school week.
While there are no definitive plans to change the schedule for the 2019-2020 school year, the district is starting to look into it for the 2020-2021 or 21-22 school years.
Three Rivers School District Superintendent, Dave Valenzuela, said they’ll start by surveying communities they serve to get their thoughts. He said a lot of research must be done before any decisions are made, like how the fifth day would be utilized, how the schools would provide daycare and how it would save money.
“We would want to talk to students, parents, families about what it would mean to them, how they feel about that,” Valenzuela said. “From that process, we’d know, we’d learn some things that we haven’t even thought of at this point.”
The district said they travel about 10,000 miles per day across the district. Moving to a four-day week could save an initial $650,000 to $800,000.
Nationwide, about 560 districts in 25 states have four-day weeks, many are in rural areas.
