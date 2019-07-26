Home
Pride parade held at White City VA

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Veterans and staff of the VA SORCC came together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community Thursday.

Dozens of people walked in the 2019 VA SORCC pride parade Thursday afternoon. Organizers said it’s to celebrate how the VA supports the LGBTQ+ community and LBGTQ+ veterans.

“We’re all human,” said Dr. Linda Odom, LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator, “all these people served, and they all deserve care and respect, and the honor for the fact that they served our country.”

Organizers said events like Thursday’s promote LGBTQ+ Healthcare and hope it will keep the conversation going for how they support LGBTQ+ veterans.

