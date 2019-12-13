Trash and vandalism on public land

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A local park ranger is asking for the community’s help after a public bathroom was vandalized.
Green Bridge bathroom, located between Selma and Cave Junction, was covered in graffiti recently.
A park ranger has reached out to the community through Facebook in hopes that volunteers can help re-paint the bathroom. Paint will be provided.
The vandalism is not the only issue the Rogue River – Siskiyou National Forest has been dealing with.
Lots of trash has been left behind at multiple campsites recently.
