Trash and vandalism on public land

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A local park ranger is asking for the community’s help after a public bathroom was vandalized.

Green Bridge bathroom, located between Selma and Cave Junction, was covered in graffiti recently.

A park ranger has reached out to the community through Facebook in hopes that volunteers can help re-paint the bathroom. Paint will be provided.

The vandalism is not the only issue the Rogue River – Siskiyou National Forest has been dealing with.

Lots of trash has been left behind at multiple campsites recently.

