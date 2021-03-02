Home
Trial set for CP woman who allegedly injured child

Trial set for CP woman who allegedly injured child

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A Central Point woman is going to stand trial despite agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors.

48-year-old Janell Leah Burns was indicted on 1st degree criminal mistreatment and 4 counts of assault, after a toddler she babysat in May of 2017 suffered a traumatic brain injury, causing the child to lose her eyesight in one eye.

In 2017, Burns pleaded not guilty to the charges. She recently changed her plea in order to go forward with probation-only sentencing.

Jackson County Court Judge David Orr denied the move, after the victim’s attorney submitted a 10-page objection.

Burns’ trial with a 12-person jury is now set for March 16th at 9 a.m.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »