Tuesday’s rainstorm hit one Central Point store hard

Central Point, Ore.- Heavy rain and hail came down heavy across the Rogue Valley Tuesday night. And for one store in Central Point, the rain came down especially hard.
At the Fair City Market in Central Point the parking lot flooded. One employee described it as, “Like a little river.” And in their back room things didn’t look much better. It flooded because the drain wasn’t working.
Two year employee at the Fair City Market, Destinnea Thomas, says the flooding she saw last night at the Fair City Market has happened before. A similar sort of situation with a little river flowing through. The little river that has formed during rainstorms earlier this summer, and on Tuesday night, has impacted the markets customer flow.
“It definitely decreased the amount of people who came through,” Thomas says. Some customers even chose to wait out the rain at the market.
While customers were avoiding the rain inside water was covering the floor of the markets back room. Thomas rushed to stop it.
“I had to roll up towels and shove them under the door to try and keep the water out because if not it would’ve completed flooded our back room.”
While Thomas didn’t enjoy the rain she says she isn’t concerned about how future storms will affect the market. And she says this time, her car windows will be up.