Tuesday’s rainstorm hit one Central Point store hard

Central Point, Ore.- Heavy rain and hail came down heavy across the Rogue Valley Tuesday night. And for one store in Central Point, the rain came down especially hard.

At the Fair City Market in Central Point the parking lot flooded. One employee described it as, “Like a little river.” And in their back room things didn’t look much better. It flooded because the drain wasn’t working.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

