Two arrested following elude, crash in North Medford

Medford, Ore. — Medford police arrested two men, accused of eluding officers, and crashing into at least one other car on Highway 62 near the Rogue Regency Inn Thursday afternoon.
Kenneth Perkins, 18, and Samuel Luna Jr., 21, are accused of using a local physician’s name to fill fraudulent prescriptions for pain medication at several pharmacies. Police say the physician contacted officers about the crimes on Wednesday.
The two men were reported to police on Thursday, while trying to fill a prescription at the North Medford Fred Meyer pharmacy. When officers confronted the suspects outside the store, police said they got into a 2017 red Hyundai sedan, and drove away.
Multiple agencies tracked the car around the Rogue Valley. Police said they did not pursue the vehicle due to the suspect’s reckless driving, however, officers followed the pair up Foothill road to Phoenix, onto I5, and back to Highway 62. Police say the suspects crashed into at least one other car in front of the Rogue Regency Inn. The driver of the car that was hit was treated for minor injuries on the scene.
According to Medford Police Sergeant Don Lane, Perkins and Luna ran toward the hotel, where officers were able to take them into custody.
“Both suspects had jumped the fence, were trying to flee,” Lane said. “They encountered myself and three other officers, basically had all their avenues blocked, they complied with commands and were taken into custody.”
Police arrested Perkins and Luna on numerous charges. Perkins is facing reckless driving, hit and run, and elude. He and Luna are also both facing charges of tampering with drug records and identity theft.
Several lanes of Highway 62 were closed during the investigation. All lanes have since been reopened.