Over $2 million placed in bets at Grants Pass Downs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Downs said it was able to collect over two million dollars in bets during its Summer meet. The President of GP Downs said online bets increased by over 500 percent compared to last summer. He said he believes more people were watching online because of COVID-19 restrictions but also because of the upgraded track.
It can now race two more horses at a time, which increases the odds. “When people are running for six, seven, eight thousand dollars a race, versus $2500 or $3000 a race, that’s a real incentive to come and run at Grants Pass Downs,” said Randy Evers, President of Grants Pass Downs.
Only 250 people were allowed in the stands due to the pandemic, so there was less of a local economic impact from the races. With current restrictions, Evers said the Fall meet will most likely not have fans in the stands either.
