Two Medford nonprofits receive thousands of dollars from Murdock

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local non-profit, dedicated to helping adults with mental illness, just got a massive grant and they’re already putting it to good use.

Compass House, in downtown Medford, helps mentally challenged and struggling adults by getting them the skills to become productive members of society.

Their culinary and wellness program has been one of their most successful.

The club members make delicious meals for members of the community.

And thanks to a $279,000 grant from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, they’ll be able to completely renovate their kitchen space.

“They’re invested in the growth of opportunities for people with mental illness here in southern Oregon. And showed us that by honoring this grant that allows us this opportunity to build a kitchen! Which will support our members!”

If you or anyone you know is interested in joining compass house you can find more information on their website here.

And another Medford non-profit also got a big grant from the Murdock trust.

Youth seventy-one-five ministries help get kids on their feet.

It received a $42,000 grant.

The funding will be used to help with their vision and call internship program.