Two Medford schools vandalized with ‘creepy’ graffiti

Medford, Ore.– Two Medford schools were vandalized twice this week with messages so disturbing, the district chose to keep students indoors.

Vandals first hit both the North Medford High School baseball complex and Lone Pine Elementary school on Monday. After their graffiti was painted over, they decided to strike again.

Security cameras captured two suspects defacing school walls, doors, sidewalks and playground equipment with images and messages that school staff described as unsettling.

“One item said, ‘We’re watching you.’ So it was just weird and creepy,” said District representative Natalie Hurd. “We had office staff and teachers working to allay some of those fears of students as they arose.”

Hurd said the district takes pride in their facilities and it was “disappointing” to see this kind of vandalism.

The Medford School District is now working with police to find those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Medford Police tip hotline at 541-618-1TIP (1847).

