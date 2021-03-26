Two people from Yreka killed after tree fell on their car on 199 in Del Norte County CA

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif — California Highway Patrol says two people from Yreka were killed after a tree fell on top of their car while driving on US-199 Thursday.
Police responded to the crash just before noon near Walker Rd about west of Hiouchi. Detectives say the car was travelling southbound when a large redwood tree fell from the east side and directly on top of the 2016 Honda.
The driver of the car was a 36 year old man, and the passenger was a 45 year old woman. Identities have yet to be released pending next of kin notification.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The highway was shutdown for nearly an hour as agencies cleared the scene. California Highway Patrol, Cal-Trans, Del Norte County Sheriff’s Department, National Park Service, Crescent City Fire and Rescue, and Del Norte Ambulance all responded.
This post will be updated with new details as they emerge.
