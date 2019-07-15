Two people in the hospital with major injuries after crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Around 8:45 P.M. Sunday night, Medford Police responded to a crash on S. Central Avenue and Boyd St.
According to police, witnesses say the crash was a result of speed racing on the street.
Two men were in the vehicle at the time and were taken to a local hospital with major injuries.
“A mustang in the back was just being loud with his exhaust and the next thing I know he just flew passed and kept going and I looked at my little brother and I was like something bad is going to happen,” Nikolaus McDonald, witness, said.
Medford Police, Medford Fire-Rescue and Mercy flights were all on scene.
MPD tells us Central Avenue between Barnett Rd. and Bank St. will be closed for a few hours while they investigate.
