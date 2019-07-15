Home
Two people in the hospital with major injuries after crash in Medford

Two people in the hospital with major injuries after crash in Medford

Local Top Stories , , , , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Around 8:45 P.M. Sunday night, Medford Police responded to a crash on S. Central Avenue and Boyd St.

According to police, witnesses say the crash was a result of speed racing on the street.

Two men were in the vehicle at the time and were taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

“A mustang in the back was just being loud with his exhaust and the next thing I know he just flew passed and kept going and I looked at my little brother and I was like something bad is going to happen,” Nikolaus McDonald, witness, said.

Medford Police, Medford Fire-Rescue and Mercy flights were all on scene.

MPD tells us Central Avenue between Barnett Rd. and Bank St. will be closed for a few hours while they investigate.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »